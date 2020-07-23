Siddipet Collector urges contractor to fast track new Collectorate works

By | Published: 6:14 pm

Siddipet: District Collector P Venkatrami Reddy has instructed the contractor to speed up the construction works of the new Integrated Collectorate Complex, which is being built at Duddeda near Siddipet town.

The Collector, who inspected the progress of works on Thursday, made several suggestions to the contractor and engineering department officials asking them to fast track the works.

Since two important leaders Cheif Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao represent Siddipet district, Reddy suggested that they construct the Collectorate complex that would stand out as a model for across Telangana. Additional Collectors, M Padmakar, Muzammil Khan and others were present.

