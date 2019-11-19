Siddipet cop fulfils a father’s wish

By | Published: 12:27 am

Siddipet : A senior police officer donated Rs 1 lakh in the name of an orphan girl whose father ended his life but only after making a fervent appeal to the police officer to ensure that his daughter got quality education.

Bommidi Satish of Dachaaram village in Bejjanki mandal hanged himself six months ago and had recorded an audio message for Additional DCP G Narasimha Reddy seeking his help to ensure good education to his six-year-old daughter Sruthika.

Sruthika’s mother Parameshwari too committed suicide two- and-half-years ago and Satish was facing a dowry death case. Believing that he would be convicted in the case filed by his in-laws, Satish took the drastic step of hanging himself. But apparently, he was concerned about the future of his daughter and possibly out of respect for the police officer, who interrogated him while investigating the death of his wife, Satish recorded an audio message appealing to Narsimha Reddy to ensure that the girl got good educaiton.

The Additional DCP deposited Rs 1 lakh in the name of Sruthika and the documents were handed over to the relatives of Sruhika by the Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis on Monday. The Commissioner and ADCP asked the relatives to provide Sruthika the best education.

Bejjanki ZPTC, K Tirupathi, MPP Lingala Lakshman, who accompanied Sruthika and her relatives to the Commissionerate, thanked the ADCP for his humane gesture.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter