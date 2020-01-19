Siddipet cops recover devotee’s bag of ornaments within hours

By | Published: 1:08 am

Siddipet: A patrolling team of Komuravelly police station, which found a bag containing 300 grams of gold ornaments, 300 grams of silver ornaments and costly sarees near Komuravelly temple, handed it over to the owner of the bag within a few hours after she lost it.

ASI Anjaiah and constable Ravi found the bag near the VIP gate of Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, Komuravelly, while they were patrolling around the shine at 10.45 am on Saturday on a two-wheeler. The police enquired with devotees about the bag before taking it to police station. Meanwhile, the owner of the bag Deekonda Padmavathi, a native of Secunderabad, had returned to the location at 12.30 am in search of her lost bag.

Aa she was informed by the locals, Padmavathi approached the police station where the police handed over the bag to the woman after she identified each and every ornament present in it. After knowing about the incident, Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis appreciated the ASI and Constable and assured that they would soon present a reward the two honest cops.

