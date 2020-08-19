Siddipet doctor donates Covid-19 kits to Police

By | Published: 8:58 pm

Siddipet: With an objective to support th Covid-19 warriors, a noted doctor from Siddipet town has presented 50 Covid-19 Kits to Siddipet Police on Wednesday. Dr Maheshwar Reddy has met Commissioner of Police, D Joel Davis and handed over the kits to him. Each kit contains a Pulse Oximeter, Ditial Thermometer, Glouse, Masks, Multi Vitamin tables, C Vitamin Tablets, Dolo 650 Tablets, Santizer bottle and others. Since a number of Police personnel were getting infected with the novel Corornavirus, Dr Reddy has decided to donate the kits to support them. Appreicating the gesture of the Dr Reddy, the Commissioner of Police has said that they will distribute them to personnel who were infected. Davis has called upon the people the Police personnel to must wear gloves and masks to containt the spread of the Covid-19.

