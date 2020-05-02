Siddipet farmers upbeat as Godavari water reaches village

By | Published: 11:55 pm

Siddipet: The farmers of Siddipet Assembly constituency were elated and broke into celebrations when their long cherished dream of getting Godavari water was realised on Saturday.

Though the government started filling Ranaganayaka Sagar with Kaleshwaram water for eight days, the water started flowing through the canals of Siddipet Assembly constituency only Saturday when Finance Minister T Harish Rao released the water into left and the right bank canals of Siddipet district.

The villagers thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Harish Rao for keeping their promise of getting Godavari water to Siddipet. To see the response of the farmers, the Minister interacted with the farmers at several places.

An elderly farmer, Katkuri Chandraiah, told Harish Rao that they always used to look at the sky for rain. Chandraiah, a native of Chandlapur of Chinnakodur Mandal, thanked the government with folded hands for ending the woes of the farmers by completing the project in a record time.

As the water started flowing through the canals, villagers offered prayers and Harathi and offered flowers to the water. The celebrations were restricted to small numbers in view of the Coronavirus outbreak.

