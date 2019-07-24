Siddipet: First district HQ to get Haj House

By | Published: 1:16 am

Siddipet: Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali inaugurated the Haj house at Sididpet on Wednesday in the presence of Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao. The Haj House was constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Home Minister said no district headquarter except State capitals had Haj Houses in the country. “Siddipet is the first district headquarter to get Haj house in the country,” he said. Stating that Telangana government had introduced a slew of measures for the welfare and development of minorities, the Home Minister said TRS was the only secular party in the country. “Though the Congress and other parties claim themselves to be secular, they have never really done anything for them except taking decisions to make minorities their vote bank,” Ali said. Stating that the TRS government had sanctioned a special budget of Rs 2,000 crore for minorities, Ali said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had introduced the ‘Shadi Mubarak’ scheme, overseas scholarship for youth from the community besides providing civil services coaching for Muslim youth.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said Chief Minister had got Shadi Khana constructed for Muslims in Siddipet when he was a MLA here. “I feel proud to say that I am following the footsteps of KCR by getting a Haj House constructed here”. He elaborated various welfare measures taken up by the TRS government during the past five years. MLC Farooq Hussain, Wakf Board Chairman and MLC Mohd Salim, Moulana Mufti Khaleel, Sheik Hul Jamia, Moulana Kubul Pasha, Municipal Chairman,Kadavergu Rajanarsu and others were present. Earlier, the Minister felicitated 52 Muslims who were selected for the Haj this year.

