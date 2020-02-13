Siddipet gears up for Maha Sivarathri

By | Published: 8:48 pm

Siddipet: During the three-day Maha Sivarathri celebrations, the organisers of Amarnathuni Manchu Linga Sahitha Dwadashi Joythirlingal Darshan were gearing up to give a glimpse of Amarnath Yatra and Joythiringala Darshan with a huge setting and by installing a snow Shiva Linga at Government Degree College, Siddipet.

They were also inviting over 500 artists to perform during the night of Jagaran in Siddipet on February 21.

Amarnath Seva Samithi and district administration were putting a collective effort to install a snow Shiva Lingam at Government Degree College grounds in Siddipet under the guidance of Finance Minister, T Harish Rao. Devotees will be allowed to have darshan of the Shiva Linga for three days on the eve of Shivarathri. The Finance Minister, who inspected the arrangements at the Degree College grounds on Thursday has announced that they would invite some 500 artists to stage various performances to enlighten the devotees on Sivatatva and Lord Shiva life.

Unveiling the posters of three-day celebrations, Rao has said that they have invited some six famous Peethadipathis from across the nation, who had consented to participate in the rituals.

To make the premises look more like Amarnath Yatra, the organisers were laying the settings of the Himalayas, Amarnath Yatra, and Dwadsha Joythirlingalu temples. The organisers have further said that they have brought a Trishul from Amaranth. The devotees will be allowed to perform Bilwarchana at the Trishul. In all, the organisers were thriving to give a glimpse of Amaranth Yatra to the devotees on this Maha Sivarathri day.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .