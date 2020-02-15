Siddipet Govt hospital gets single donor platelet separator machine

By | Published: 6:24 pm

Siddipet: Government Hospital Siddipet has got some new and ultramodern machinery to provide the best treatment for the patients suffering from eye disorders.

The Ophthalmology Centre was renovated at a cost of Rs 10 lakh and other modern machinery was acquired by spending an additional Rs 10 lakh.

The hospital was also provided with Single Donor Platelet Machinery, at a cost of Rs 20 lakh. In addition to that, Finance Minister, T Harish Rao, who inaugurated these facilities on Saturday, has said they will upgrade the existing dialysis centre into a 40-bed facility from the existing 10-bed hospital.

He has further said that the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the hospital will also be upgraded from the existing 10-bed to 20-bed shortly.

Speaking on the occasion, the Finance Minister has said that the health department has identified persons suffering from eye disorders during the Kanti Velugu programme who would be provided treatment.

He has further said the Ophthalmology centre has the necessary equipment to perform surgeries. “We have already created such a facility to perform surgeries in Government Hospital at Gajwel”, he said.

Going around the hospital during his visit today, the Minister has said that he saw the people struggling to pay huge amounts for treatment when their platelet percentage had gone gone down due to dengue or other viral fevers last year. The single donor machine was bought to help provide free treatment to poor people, Rao said.

The Minister had a long chat with the doctors to what kind of facilities they needed to provide to further provide the best treatment for the patients coming to the hospital. Rao has interacted with the patients. ZP Chairperson Roja Sharma, Municipal Chairman Kadavergu Rajanarsu and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter