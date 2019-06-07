Siddipet: Hanging bridge across Komaticheruvu soon

By | Published: 10:40 pm

Siddipet: With an aim to make Komaticheruvu a most sought after tourist destination in Telangana, former Minister and Siddipet MLA, T Harish Rao said that they would soon build a hanging bridge across Komaticheruvu, which was developed into a mini-tank bund.

It may be recalled that the officials have set up a zip-cycling facility, adventure sports, open gym, boating and several other recreational facilities on the tank bund during the past few years. Rao further said that they will initiate several measures to make the mini-tank bund into a best recreational spot in Siddipet district. He asked the tourism, irrigation and municipal officials to initiate the process to build the hanging bridge over Komaticheruvu immediately.