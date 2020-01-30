Siddipet: Harish for increasing mulberry cultivation

By | Published: 1:07 am

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday instructed NREGS officials to prepare proposals for granting 70 per cent of the fund needed for building sericulture sheds in Siddipet district in a bid to encourage farmers to take up mulberry cultivation.

Since the Horticulture Department was already extending 30 per cent subsidy to sericulture farmers, Rao said the move will encourage more farmers to take up mulberry cultivation. Talking to officials of Horticulture, NREGS, DRDA and other departments here, the Minister said the government wanted to encourage the cultivation of mulberry in the district since it not only needs relatively less water, but also fetches more profits.

He further said one acre cultivation of mulberry provides employment to five persons throughout the year. Saying that they can get up to 10 crops a year, the Minister said farmers were earning Rs 4 lakh profit on each acre of mulberry cultivation. The District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) officials said they got 88 new proposals from farmers who were keen to take up mulberry cultivation.

A sericulture meet was also organised in Siddipet recently to facilitate interaction between successful farmers from across the nation and those from Siddipet. DRO Chandrashekar, SUDA Chairman Ravindar Reddy and others were present.

