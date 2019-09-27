Siddipet: Kudavelly Vagu receives heavy inflows

By | Published: 6:14 pm 6:16 pm

Siddipet: Kudavaelly Vagu, a tributary of Maneru river, is in spate. The stream, which has over 20 check dams across it in Kondapak, Thoguta and Miruddi mandals, enters Sircilla district at Mustabad before confluences in Maneru after filling Narmala Minor Irrigation tank.

Due to heavy rain in Siddipet district during the past few days, the stream started receiving heavy inflows. It has brought smiles back on the faces of farmers living along the stream since the check dams will recharge the groundwater tables in these four mandals. Farmers offered special prayers at the stream in several places.

Meanwhile, Siddipet district witnessed 34.7mm rainfall during the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 on Friday. Siddipet Rural mandal recorded a downpour of 105 mm during the period. The district recorded 23 per cent excess rainfall during the season.

