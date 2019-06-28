Siddipet: LED fittings help institutions save big on power bills

By | Published: 12:04 am

Siddipet: A couple of educational institutions in Siddipet district, where the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) distributed LED bulbs and fans, claimed to have saved 50 per cent to 65 per cent of their monthly expenses on electricity bills. Even households saved a good amount on monthly electricity bills by switching to LED bulbs.

TSREDCO, Siddipet, District Manager, N Rameshwar Rao said they distributed LED tube-lights and fans to Model School, Irkode; and Integrated Welfare Hostel Complex in Siddipet town a year ago on pilot basis to see the impact.

Model School, which used to spend over Rs 20,000 on electricity every month, is now receiving a bill of just Rs 7,000, thanks to the LED lights and fans. They now save about 65 per cent of their expenditure towards electricity bills. The Integrated Welfare Hostel Complex (ICWC), which used to get a bill of over Rs 40,000, now spends Rs 20,000 only.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Rahadhari Nagaraju, principal of Model School, said they could save big on their monthly bill, and are using the amount efficiently to meet other needs. He observed that it would be useful if the government distributed LED bulbs and fans to all government institutions.

Headmaster of ICWC, P Purusotham, said they could reduce their bills from Rs 40,000 to Rs 20,000 per month, but could further reduce this with efficient management. Model School was using 75 LED fans and 100 LED tube-lights, while ICWC was using 100 fans and 180 tube-lights.

Rameshwar Rao said they were going to carry out the distribution of LED fans and lights as a movement in Siddipet district to reduce the monthly electricity bills. Since they already finalised tenders to distribute these to citizens of the district, Rameshwar Rao said they were also planning to give dealership to businessmen at the mandal level to reach out the people at the grassroots in a week’s time.

Against the open market rate of Rs 3,600 (fan), Rs 500 (tube-light), Rs 110 (bulb), Rao said they would sell these for Rs 2,825, Rs 325 and Rs 65 respectively, besides giving a healthy commission to dealers. He further said they already distributed over 90,000 LED bulbs across Siddipet district, which drew a great response as the citizens could save a considerable amount on their monthly bills.

