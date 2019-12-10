Siddipet: Mahati to host cultural events ahead of inaugural

By | Published: 1:10 am

Siddipet: To mark the inauguration of Mahati Auditorium in Gajwel by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, officials have decided to organise various cultural events for five days from December 11 to 16. The same artistes will perform at the town hall on December 13, the day of inauguration.

To plan the five-day programme, Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Collector P Venkatram Reddy have invited Mamidi Harikrishna, Director, Department of Language and Culture, to Gajwel on Monday.

Meanwhile, the officials were also planning to screen some old classic movies at Mahati Auditorium for five days during the morning hours. The cultural programmes will be organised during the evening hours. The officials were also instructed to invite a particular group of people on each day to Mahati.

On one day, only school and college students will be invited and on another day SHG women will be invited. According to age and gender, the movies will be screened.

On the day of the inauguration of Horticulture University, Forest College and Research Institute, Mahati Auditorium, Integrated office Complex, and Integrated Market in Siddipet district, only a selected 1,200 people will be allowed by issuing passes to each and every person at Mahati Auditorium. The journalists, the officers and the 1,200 gathering will be given separate passes.

During a review meeting with district administration and Police, Finance Minister, T Harish Rao has asked the officials to issue passes to all the artists, who will be invited to perform at Mahati. Rao has further directed them to issues to farmers and vendors, who were allotted shops at Integrated Market. Saying that they have organised Kanti Velugu launch, Collectorate foundation programme and sheep distribution programme without any issues in the district, Rao instructed them to give no scope for complacency during the Chief Minister’s programme. He has also suggested them to make arrangements for six dining halls at the Mahati. Principal Secretary, Agriculture, Parthasarathy, Commissioner of Police, D Joel Davis, Director Marketing, Lakshmibai.

Earlier, Harish Rao made a visit to Horticulture University building and Forest College and Research Station at Mulug before visiting Integrated Office Complex, Integrated Market and Mahati Auditorium. The Minister also discussed with the forest and horticulture university officials.

He held a review meeting with the district administration and Police at CM camp office. All the five buildings were colourfully illuminated ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit.

