Siddipet man serves meals to 150 people everyday during lockdown

By | Published: 5:06 pm

Siddipet: After seeing the ordeals of the migrant labourers, who were working in various industries and construction sites, in the wake of lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19, a philanthropist from Gajwel has been serving a meal to at least 150 migrant labourers every day. Meet Namburi Ramalingeshwar Rao, the proprietor of Indian Gas Agency in Gajwel town, who has been preparing and serving lunch to 150 workers every day. Rao, who has been doing it since the lockdown was imposed, has decided to continue until April 14.

“The humankind has never pushed into such a hopeless situation in the past”. What is the meaning of possessing properties and other things while my fellow human beings are starving for daily bread? Rao has questioned. Rao invites some guests like officials and public representatives get the food distributed from their hands to the needy every day. Rao hasfurther said that he drew inspiration from the words of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, who has been making repeated appeals to people asking them to support their fellow citizens.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .