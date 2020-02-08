Siddipet: Man uses AK-47 as a pro; police puzzled

By | Published: 12:40 am

Siddipet: While Devuni Sadanandam possessing an AK-47 has shocked everyone, the police are clueless as to how and where he learnt to use the weapon. Police officials investigating the case say it is impossible to use a weapon like AK-47 without proper training. Sadanandam had tested his weapon at his residence before targeting Gunti Gangaraju, his neighbour. He took away this weapon leaving little chance to identify where he got it from.

Sadanandam, son of Devuni Kanakaiah and Yellavva, was born at Koheda at his father’s home in 1982. However, he went absconding in 2000. Following disputes with her husband, Yellavva returned to Akkannapet, her mother’s home, the following year. Yellavva, who had lost hope of seeing her son again, was surprised when he returned after 10 years in 2010.

However, Sadanandam did not disclose to anyone where he was all these years. Happy over her son’s return, Yellavva got Sadanandam married to a woman. However, she deserted him after four years following a dispute. The couple has two daughters. Sadanandam married another woman, Krishnaveni, with whom he has a son and daughter.

There was no past record of Sadanandam’s association with any militant group. The firing incident has created a sensation as Sadanandam, who earns his livelihood rearing sheep and working as daily labour, brought out an AK-47 from his home and fired like a professional. Even during arguments with friends, neighbours and relatives, villagers said Sadanandam used to threaten that he will shoot them dead.

However, they used to treat it as a joke. In 2016, when Bhumaiah was Inspector of Husnabad Police Station, an AK-47 weapon went missing from the police station mysteriously. It was not recovered. After Banka Sammaiah’s encounter in Husnabad area in 2004, no firing incident was reported in the past 15 years. The firing incident at Akkannapet shook Husnabad area, which was once a hotbed for Left-wing extremism. Sadanandam is yet to be traced. Meanwhile, sources said the investigating officials had got some crucial information from Yellavva.

