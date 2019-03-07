Siddipet: Man who attacked wife with sickle hangs self

By | Published: 6:40 pm

Siddipet: A 39-year-old farmer, who attacked his wife on Monday with a sickle after an argument over a family dispute, was found hanging from a tree at Gosanpally of Dubbak mandal.

The deceased, Jeedipally Sathi Reddy, in a fit of rage, attacked his wife Venkatalakshmi (35) at his residence and fled the scene. The woman, who sustained multiple injuries, was hospitalised in Dubbak. While she was undergoing treatment, the police launched a hunt to nab Reddy, which forced him to take the extreme step. A case was registered.