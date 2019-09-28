Siddipet: ‘Marasam’ completes 32 years

By | Published: 7:28 pm

Siddipet: ‘Marasam’ (‘Manjeera Rachayitala Sangam’), founded by Nandini Sida Reddy, Chairman Sahitya Academy Telangana in 1986, is going to celebrate its 32nd Foundation Day in Siddipet on September 29.

The meeting will be presided over by OSD to Chief Minister, Deshapathi Srinivas. Several prominent writers, and personalities will participate in the celebrations. ‘Marsam’ was not only a platform for bringing talented writers to fore, but it also played a vital role in building second phase of Telangana movement, spearheaded by TRS founder and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Apart from the founder Sida Reddy, who is also a close friend and contemporary of Chief Minister, many writers wrote songs, which motivated leaders during the Telangana movement.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Thota Ashok, former president of ‘Marsam’, said Sida Reddy founded the writers association to bring all writers of Medak district to one platform. He said ‘Marsam’ had acted as a great platform for young writers in the late 1980s.

Ashok hoped that it would continue to work with the same spirit. Several political leaders such as Chief Minister, Finance Minister, T Harish Rao, MLAs Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy, Rasamai Balakishan and others had a close association with ‘Marasam’. Harish Rao, MP, Medak, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy; Solipeta Ramalinag Reddy, Nandini Sida Reddy and others will participate in the 32nd foundation day of ‘Marsam’.

The event will be held at Red Welfare Association Hall located at Rangadhampally on the outskirts of Siddipet town.

