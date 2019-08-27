Siddipet: Mass housewarming ceremony at Ibrahimpur

By | Published: 7:32 pm

Siddipet: The State government built double-bedroom house is set to benefit another 10 families at Ibrahimpur village in Siddipet district. As the entire works at the colony were completed, former Minister, T Harish Rao will inaugurate them with a mass house warming ceremony.

With an objective to inculcate health-conscious among the citizens of Ibrahimpur village, Rao will also inaugurate an open-gym at the village on the same day. Ibrahimpur shot to fame after Siddipet MLA put the village at the top by initiating various development activities by adopting the village. To add beauty to village an arch was built at the entrance of the village and CC Cameras were also installed to improve security. The former Minister will also participate in various development programmes.

Meanwhile, the Sididpet MLA has also facilitated special tuitions for Class Xth students studying at ZPHS, Ibrahimpur. Following the suggestion of Rao, the education department officials, school management and villagers have roped in the services of retired teachers and youth from the village to provide students with an hour additional class every day after the school.

