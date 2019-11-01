Siddipet Medical college to get all facilities: Harish

By | Published: 8:57 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Friday instructed the engineering officials to complete laying of roads to Siddipet Medical College within a fortnight.

The Minister visited the Medical College campus located at Ensanpally in Siddipet urban Mandal on Friday following the invitation of Principal Tamila Arasu. With the students complaining about poor mobile network in the area, Rao instructed the officials concerned to install a cell phone tower in the area to meet needs of the Medical College.

Apart from that, Rao said the medical college would also get a gym and other facilities. The Minister inspected the progress of works in the Administrative Block, Central Library Hall, Conference Hall and others.

The second-year students extended an invitation to the Finance Minister for fresher’s party. Rao had a long chat with the students, faculty and staff during his visit.

