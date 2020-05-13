Siddipet municipality budget for 2020-21 is Rs 239 crore

By | Published: 8:31 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has asked the municipal councillors and officials to put in collective efforts to make Siddipet municipality a surplus budget civic body.

Addressing the annual budget session of the municipality in Siddipet on Wednesday, Rao hoped that the town would emerge a surplus financially since they have designed several sustainable development models in the town over the years.

Chairman Kadavergu Rajanarsu has placed the annual budget of Siddipet municipality in the house with on outlay of Rs 239 crore for the 2020-21 financial year. He further said that the days of Siddipet municipality making the deposit in the bank is not far ahead.

Since Mallanna Sagar project is set to be completed soon, Rao said that Siddipet municipality will have no drinking water issues. He said that it will put an end to the woes of drinking water issues in the town besides saving a huge amount of budget every year.

While the municipality was earning Rs 3 crore annually on water supply, the Minister has said that they were spending a gigantic Rs 12 crore. Saying that the Mallanna Sagar project will resolve all such issues, Rao asked the officials to connect all the houses in the town with the tap connection.

The Minister instructed the councillors to expedite the connecting of all the houses with under ground drainage system in the first phase. Additional Collector, Muzamil Khan, Municipal Vice-chairman, Akthar Patel, officials and councillors were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .