Siddipet municipality extends Republic Day wishes in unique way

By | Published: 5:59 pm

Siddipet: Siddipet municipality celebrated the 71st Republic Day in a unique way by tying a national flag to a hot air balloon which was brought to the town as part of the Hot Air Balloon Festival.

Municipal Chairman Kadavergu Rajanarsu also tied another flexi containing images of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao and elected representatives of Siddipet Municipality. It also carried Republic Day wishes. The balloon was seen hovering over Siddipet town carrying the Republic Day wishes by the municipality. It made the day special for the locals as they were thrilled to see the hot air balloon carrying the Republic Day wishes in the sky.

