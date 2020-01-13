Siddipet Municipality to rate eateries on hygiene basis

By | Published: 12:14 am

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao called upon the managements of hotels, bakeries, confectioneries and other eateries in Siddipet Municipality to make cleanliness and hygiene a part of their business.

Addressing at a meeting where the trained hotel workers were provided uniforms by the municipality, Rao said that the Siddipet Municipality had issued a 20-point guideline to maintain eateries cleanliness and keep their premises and utensils hygienic.

Saying that their motive is to make the Siddipet people free from diseases, the Minister said that the civic authorities will rate the hotels by assessing their performance on this 20-point guidelines.

The hotels that follow at least 17 of them will be given green colour and the hotels that will follow a minimum of 12 points will be given orange colour. The eateries that follow less than 12 points will be given a red colour which will eventually attract fewer customers to hotels.

Stating that the municipal staff would make frequent visits to the hotels to assess the hygiene and rate them, Rao said that it is first but an essential step towards transforming the hotels into clean and hygienic places. It was the first of its kind effort to put in by any of the municipality in India, he noted.

