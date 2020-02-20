Siddipet: Parents demand death for Divya’s killer

By | Published: 12:36 am

Siddipet: The parents, two elder sisters and other relatives of N Divya, who was murdered by her classmate in Gajwel on Tuesday, have demanded Police to kill the accused in the same manner.

The relatives, who arrived at Gajwel area hospital to receive the dead body, has said that they wanted to see Venkatesham meet with the same fate. Her colleagues said that Divya had given them wedding invitations hours before her death inviting all of them to attend the marriage.

Meanwhile, the APGVB bank employees association took out a candlelight rally from Beeramguda Kaman to Lingapally protesting against the murder of Divya. President of the Association, Venkateshwar Reddy has demanded the government to initiate stern action against the accused.

