Siddipet Police launches ‘Sahayatha’ to help kin of Home Guards

By | Published: 10:44 pm

Siddipet: Siddipet Police launched “Sahayatha” on Tuesday with an aim to help the family members of those Home Guards who die before their retirement.

Commissioner of Police to Constable cadre personnel working with the Police Department of Siddipet contributed to the fund to help the families.

Commissioner of Police, D Joel Davis presented Rs 1,00,470 cheque to each of five Home Guard’s families at his office on Tuesday. Home Guards Thari Nagaraju, Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Anwar Khan, Gaugulothu Bogya Nayak and Ch Yadaiah died in various incidents in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Addressing the families, Davis said that the programme will continue and advised them to utilise the amount judiciously. He vowed to put efforts to honour the services of Home Guards.

The Commissioner also called upon the Home Guards to show commitment while discharging duties to enhance the image of the Police department. Additional DCP (Administration), C Prabhakar, RI, David Vijay Kumar, In-charge for Home Guards, Markendyaa and others were present.