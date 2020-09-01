Siddipet SI donates plasma

By | Published: 12:12 pm

Siddipet: Sub-inspector of Police, Kukunurpally, Sudhakar donated plasma for treatment of a Covid-19 patient in Hyderabad.

Sudhakar tested positive for Covid-19 a month ago and has since recovered. When he got a request from some friends seeking B-positive plasma, Sudhakar got permission from higher ups and donated the plasma to a patient at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad on Monday.

Commissioner of Police, D Joel Davis and others appreciated his effort. The Commissioner has appealed to people who have recovered from Covid-19 to come forward and donate plasma to save the lives of others infected by coronavirus.

