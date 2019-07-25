Siddipet TRS office will be ready by Dasara

By | Published: 11:50 pm

Siddipet: Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao instructed the local leaders and builders to expedite the construction works of district level office of the Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) at Siddipet. According to him, the TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will be invited to inaugurate the TRS office on the eve of Dasara festival.

TRS district wing of Siddipet should be the first one to have a district level office of the ruling party which is being constructed at Ensanpally village on the outskirts of the district headquarters by the time of Dasara occasion.

He asked the builders to speed up the works by setting the deadline as September 10 including the compound wall and shed. Hairsh Rao along with Vast expert Suddala Sudhakar Teja inspected the site on Thursday. Municipal Chairman, Kadavergu Rajanarsu, SUDA, Chairman, Ravindar Reddy and others accompanied the MLA.

