Siddipet: Two drowned in Shanigaram project

Siddipet: Two persons drowned at Shanigaram project near Koheda in Siddipet District on Saturday. The victims were identified as Ponnala Anil (17), native of Lakshmipuram of Bejjanki Mandal and Nanganur Kumar (29), a native of Rangampet village of Manakondur Mandal. A search is on to fish out the bodies. Sub-inspector of Police, Raj Kumar has registered a case.

