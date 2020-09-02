Siddipet: Two minors paid Rs 40K a month to lift phones, wallets

In a startling revelation, the police found that the two minors started working for two burglars about two and half years ago with the consent of their parents

Siddipet: Siddipet Police, who were inquiring into a smartphone lifting case, stumbled upon a baffling case of two minors being hired at a ‘salary’ of Rs 40,000 each per month to pick smartphones and wallets from peoples’ pockets.

In a startling revelation, the police found that the two minors started working for two burglars about two and half years ago with the consent of their parents. Since then, the two burglars have been sending Rs 40,000 every month to each of the two minors’ parents, residents of Dharmavaram in Anathapuram district.

Siddipet One Town Police, who were investigating a smartphone lifting case reported at Rythu Bazar in Siddipet town on August 22, came across this modus operandi of the burglars.

As the victim filed a case, the one-town Police have examined the CC footage at Rythu Bazar and found that a couple of minors and two adults have arrived at Rythu Bazar. While minors were picking up smart phone from a person’s pocket, purse from another person and handing over them to adult Gujjala Venkat, a native of Chengicherla near Boduppal in Rangareddy district, another adult Gunja Gangaiah (40), a native of Dharmavaram in Anathapuram district in Andhra Pradesh, was seen waiting in a Mahindra Bolero vehicle, bearing the registration number of TS03UB-5315, at the parking place.

The Police have kept a watch on this four member team since then. During a regular search, the one town Police found the vehicle parked at an Old bus station in Siddipet on Wednesday morning. They have nabbed Gangaiah while the rest four have escaped from the place

During the primary inquiry, One-town Inspector, B Saidulu has said that the accused revealed to them how they have hired the two minors, who are cousins and aged 12 and 13 years, by paying Rs 40,000 per month. During the past two and half years, the accused has confessed that they have lifted hundreds of phone and wallets in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Kalwakurthy, Yadadri-Bhongir, Warangal, Jagityal, Khammam and Medak districts of Telangana and Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamilnadu States. The two minors used to live with Gunja Gangaiah at their Ramapally residence. The modus operandi was that they would visit busy places such markets, weekly markets, and bus stations. While the minors, who were trained in picking of smartphones and wallets, do pick and hand over them to Venkat, who follows them closely, Gangaiah would wait at the vehicle. He would be ready to take out of the location within a minute if anything goes against their plan. The Police have launched a hunt to nab Venkat, in whose custody the two minors were there now. Commissioner of Police, D Joel Davis has appreciated the Police team, who cracked the case so early.

