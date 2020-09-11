Siddipet: Youth ends life over alleged harassment, case booked

In a Police complaint, Swamy alleged that his son had taken the extreme step unable to bear the harassment by Kotagiri Srinivas, Muralikrishna, Ramagiri Srinivas and Bayyaram Raju.

Siddipet: A 20-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging at his residence at Bharat Nagar in Siddipet town on Friday. The victim was identified as Kataram Sai Kumar, son of Swamy.

According to the Swamy, he and his younger son Vishal left the house at 11 am on Friday when his elder son came to the house at around 12 pm. After a few minutes, RMP doctor Linga Swamy, who lives in the neighbourhood, called up Swamy saying that Sai Kumar was seen hanging from the ceiling.

Swamy and Vishal rushed to the house and broke open the doors and found him hanging from the ceiling. In a Police complaint, Swamy alleged that his son had taken the extreme step unable to bear the harassment by Kotagiri Srinivas, Muralikrishna, Ramagiri Srinivas and Bayyaram Raju. One Town Inspector, Ravindar registered a case and investigation is on.

