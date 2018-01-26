Siddipet youth murdered in Dubai

By | Published: 12:29 am

Siddipet: A-26-year old youth, Asarala Ashok, who migrated to Dubai during 2016, was reportedly killed by co-workers over a dispute on Wednesday. His Indian colleagues have sent a WhatsApp message to his family members on Thursday morning to communicate them over his death. His friends have also sent a photograph of his dead body, in which he was seen lying near an earth mover. The family members have said that It appeared that Ashok was hit with the earth mover.

Ashok, a native of Palamakula of Nanganur mandal in Siddipet district, left for Dubai in April last year to work as a labourer. His kin and friends were trying to meet Irrigation Minister, T Harish Rao to get the body back to India and also find out the reason behind the incident.