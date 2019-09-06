Sidharth’s feisty look as a three-foot-tall dwarf

By | Published: 4:56 pm

Sidharth Malhotra is back with yet another vengeful look from his upcoming feature Marjaavaan. The actor also announced that the wait for the film is now shorter as it will now hit the big screens on November 8.

This is the second time that the release of Marjaavaan has been rescheduled. Earlier slated to hit the big screens on October 2, the film was postponed to November 22. The Student of the Year debutant shared a fresh poster of the film featuring him with co-star Riteish Deshmukh as a three-foot-tall feisty dwarf.

Meanwhile, Sidharth is seen in an intense pose with a tall rusty physique. The poster indicates a determined rivalry between the male leads leading to immense bloodshed.While posting the look, Sidharth tweeted, “Taareekh nayi hai lekin anjaam wahi hoga.

Ishq mein maarenge bhi aur marenge bhi. Milte hain 8th Nov ko. (Date is new but result would be the same. Will kill and die in love. Will meet on November 8).” Marjaavaan marks the second collaboration between the actors after Ek Villain.

It is written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Krishan Kumar along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani. The flick also stars newbie Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh and wrapped up shooting earlier in March this year.