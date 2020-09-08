Siemens Healthineers positions India as global software R&D hub

The company currently operates diagnostics imaging device manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru and Baroda.

Hyderabad: Siemens Healthineers, a global medical technology company, which is pioneering the healthcare innovation space with its artificial intelligence (AI) and other digital capabilities, finds India as its global technology development hub for software. The country accounts for 50 per cent of the global software R&D headcount, says its India chief Gerd Hoefner. The company which is positioning India as its centre for competence for emerging markets and worldwide, is also strengthening its manufacturing capacities. The company currently operates diagnostics imaging device manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru and Baroda.

Siemens focuses on areas such as in vivo (tests analysing humans), in vitro diagnostics (medical imaging), laboratory diagnostics, digital health, enterprise services and molecular medicine. The company is currently developing tests for identification of Covid-19. In recent years, the company has introduced AI with solutions to automate the workflows. The company’s syngo Virtual Cockpit enables remote scanning assistance where imaging devices can be used remotely. It also provides software for radiologists to improve the accuracy of image reading and to make reading faster. AI is also being offered for decision support systems for healthcare companies.

Sharing the company’s focus and capabilities in AI, Gerd Hoefner, MD & president, Siemens Healthineers India said, “We are working on advanced digitalisation platforms for the healthcare sector. Globally, we have a portfolio of 45 AI-empowered solutions that help automate and standardise workflows and deal with complex diagnostics. We have more than 600 patents in AI space alone.”

Hoefner added, “We have more than one billion curated images which are integrated with AI. Siemens is also using a super computer with 24 petaflops of computing power to conduct 600 AI experiments a day with the curated images. We are also tapping the potential in Big Data, Smart Data, Immersive Reality for use in surgery and training and 3D printing. We have a cloud platform that helps companies offering telehealth/telemedicine.” In an effort to boost the healthtech and medtech startup ecosystem in India, Siemens Healthineers in May rolled out an accelerator to scout promising startups in collaboration with Nasscom and partner entities in Singapore and Germany. “In the next 2-3 years we will identify startups with whom we will work closely to get into potential new business areas,” informed Hoefner.

