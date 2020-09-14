SignalX raises first institutional capital led by 3Lines Venture Capital

“These professionals are expected to deal with a multitude of regulator data streams to generate defendable risk assessments on counter-parties and third parties.”

Hyderabad: City-based AI-powered governance risk management and compliance startup SignalX has raised first institutional capital led by 3Lines Venture Capital. Rajiv Roy, Venture Partner at 3Lines, will join the SignalX Board of Directors.

Industry regulators are seeking more stringent compliance with laws and regulations and risk management professionals looking for defendable assessments and analysis with a high quality and fast turnaround at an affordable cost.

“These professionals are expected to deal with a multitude of regulator data streams to generate defendable risk assessments on counter-parties and third parties. Our Due Diligence AI is purpose-built to help risk professionals across industries execute a broad range of analyses starting from ‘know your business (KYB)’to meeting enhanced due diligence compliance requirements”, said Govind Balachandran, CEO and founder, SignalX.

“With this funding, we will be strengthening our core platform and opening up our SaaS application further to enable compliance and risk professionals to leverage AI in running comprehensive analysis and risk assessments with ease, at high speed and with high quality”, added Balachandran.

