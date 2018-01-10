Signboards set up for public toilets in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:25 am

Hyderabad: In a move aimed at encouraging public to utilise public toilets, the GHMC on Tuesday set up sign boards on the main roads in the city informing the distance and time required to travel and reach the nearest public toilet.

GHMC officials said citizens could utilise 382 public toilets in addition to 72 more community and SHE toilets meant exclusively for women. Toilets at 259 petrol bunks and 257 hotels and restaurants were also available for the convenience of public. Authorities said that necessary measures had been taken to identify guest houses that could provide toilet facilities in the city.