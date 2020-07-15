Significant decrease in road accident fatalities in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: The first six months of the year has seen a significant decrease in the number of road accident deaths with the figure coming down by around 23 per cent.

According to the Hyderabad Traffic Police, 106 deaths were reported from January to June this year, compared to 137 in the corresponding period last year. There is a dip in pedestrian deaths as well this year, with 33 persons succumbing after being hit by vehicles as against 53 persons last year during the same period.

Hyderabad Traffic Police officials attribute the decrease in road accidents to the various measures taken up to improve safety on the roads and minds of people.

“Sixty black spots were identified based on data of 2019 accidents and various corrective measures were taken up. Joint inspections were carried out along with GHMC, HRDCL, NHAI, Road and Buildings and other departments concerned,” said Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner (Traffic), Hyderabad.

This apart, the police were conducting awareness programmes to inculcate traffic sense and discipline in motorists. “In 578 educational institutions, we educated around 2.5 lakh students on traffic rules and road safety,” he said, adding that enforcement of different laws to ensure a low rate of violation was also done.

As for cases were booked by the traffic police for different violations, the highest number, 22,26,625 cases, were booked for helmet violation, followed by wrong parking (1,53,207), wrong number plate, dangerous driving and triple riding.

“Overall analysis shows that over speeding and driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol are major causes for deaths in road accidents,” Anil Kumar said.

This month, till July 12, seven persons have lost their lives in road accidents in the city.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .