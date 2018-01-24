Signs of five tigers recorded in Telangana census

By | Published: 12:34 am 12:35 am

Hyderabad: Plenty of signs of the existence of carnivores were found on the second day of the ongoing national tiger census in Telangana, officials told Telangana Today.

Going by tiger droppings and pug marks, traces of five tigers were recorded on Tuesday, three in Amrabad Tiger Reserve and two in Kawal Tiger Reserve and its corridor, said Wildlife Officer on Special Duty (OSD) A Shankaran.

“On day one as well, we found some signs, but the actual number of tigers and carnivores can be evaluated only in Phase II of the survey, where data collected in Phase I will be correlated with sightings captured by more than 200 CCTV cameras,” said Shankaran.

The data from Phase I would be uploaded in a software application for Wildlife Institute of India and National Tiger Conservation Authority by February end. At least 15 signs of leopards and panthers were found in Amrabad Tiger Reserve while another three were found in Kawal, Shankaran added.

“There seems to be an excellent ecosystem of carnivores, with plenty of traces of leopards, panthers and wild dogs having been recorded on the second day of the census,” the official said.

On day one, Forest Minister Jogu Ramanna had accompanied officials in Kawal Tiger Reserve for the survey.