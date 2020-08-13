Shuttler Sikki Reddy, physio Kiran test positive

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:08 pm 8:42 pm

Hyderabad: Indian doubles player N Sikki Reddy and physiotherapist Kiran Challagundla tested positive for coronavirus forcing the national camp that started recently at the SAI-Gopichand national badminton academy in the city to shut until further notice.

After over a four-month break due to Covid-19, a few shuttlers have started training at the camp on the directions of the Badminton Association of India from August 7, including World Champion PV Sindhu and World Championship bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth.

Both Sikki and Kiran have been attending the camp from home. “Around 20 people from the academy, including players and coaching staff, underwent the Covid-19 test on August 7 and the results were out in the morning. Both of them (Sikki and Kiran) will undergo another test tomorrow (Tuesday) morning and then if they return positive, they will be guided by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) a source said.

“As of now, the academy is shut for sanitisation purpose and will only commence on the directions of BAI,” the source said.

Meanwhile, national chief coach Pullela Gopichand said, “All necessary precautions as per protocol are being taken so that players can come back for training safely and as soon as possible.”

All the primary contacts of Sikki and Kiran are going to undertake the RT PCR test again.

