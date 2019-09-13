By | Published: 8:33 pm 8:36 pm

Hyderabad: Badminton doubles specialist N Sikki Reddy took to twitter to urge her followers to stay clear of her instagram account as it has been hacked by random internet hackers on Friday.

The southpaw urged her fans and followers on instagram not to message her or tag her in any posts on the social networking site. She revealed it on twitter earlier on Saturday saying, “Hi everyone my insta account has been hacked so please don’t message me or tag me. I will update shortly. Thank you.”

Speaking to Telangana Today, the 26-year-old, said, “I have all my personal information and photos in the account. He messaged me on my whatsapp asking for money. He also messaged others like Ashwini Ponnappa, designer Ashwini Reddy and other players asking for their numbers. Those people called me and informed about these messages from my account,” she said.

The 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games mixed team gold medallist also revealed that the hacker had managed to collect her details like contact number and email id. The hacker also sent her a whatsapp message saying “Im hacker I sell your account for $700”. The 26-year-old Arjuna awardee shared the screenshot of the message. She requested instagram officials to resolve the issue in a tweet saying “@instagram please help me some hacker has hacked my account and sends me this messages in Whatsapp. I have already reported too but no response. He got my mail id and phone number everything.”

With China Open set to begin from September 17, she is leaving for China on Saturday. “I am leaving for China tomorrow for the tournament. So I don’t have enough time to lodge a complaint with the police. I have asked one of my friends to look into the problem,” she added. Sikki has 22.5k followers on her instagram profile.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .