Sikta Patnaik assumes charge as Peddapalli collector

By | Published: 9:16 pm

Peddapalli: Sikta Patnaik assumed charge as the new District Collector of Peddapalli on Monday, following the transfer of A Sri Devasena to Adilabad as Collector.

Sikta Patnaik, who earlier worked as GHMC Additional Commissioner, has been promoted as Collector and posted in Peddapalli.

Speaking after taking charge, Patnaik asked officials to work to fulfill the aspirations of the government. Informing that Peddapalli has good name in the State, she assured people to enhance the reputation of the district and sought cooperation of officers in this regard.

New Panchayat Raj and Municipal Act would help to maintain sanitation and enhance greenery in the rural areas. It would also help for comprehensive development, she said and emphasised the need to implement the Act.

She wanted the officers to take government schemes to the door steps of the people.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .