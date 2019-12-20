‘Silent Night’ still most famous Christmas song

By | Published: 7:26 pm

If not for a broken church organ, the world may never have heard one of its most venerable Christmas carols. Over the centuries, hundreds of Christmas carols have been composed but” Silent Night” is one of the world’s most famous Christmas hymn which will celebrate its 201st anniversary in 2019.

Inspired by the Christmas story of Jesus’ birth, Joseph Mohr wrote this hymn as a celebration of the anticipation of the arrival of the newborn saviour. The hymn is composed in 1818 by Franz Xaver Gruber in the small town of Oberndorf bei, Salzburg, Austria.

“Stille Nacht, Heilige Nacht” is the german name of “Silent night”, translated into at least 300 languages, designated by UNESCO and treasured as an item of Intangible Cultural Heritage, this hymn has been performed by a vast number of singers from every music genre from heavy metal to gospel and has become a perennial part of the Christmas soundscape.

The song was first performed on the Christmas Eve of 1818 at the St Nicholas parish church in Oberndorf, Austria, when parishioners have been making do without a working organ for weeks and were facing a silent night for Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve.

Josef Mohr who recalled a poem he wrote a couple of years earlier about the birth of Christ and thinks it could be turned into a song. With Christmas Eve fast approaching, he brings the composition to his friend Franz Gruber, who struck by the poem’s rhythm and adds a melody and guitar arrangement. The version which is sung by Harry Lillis “Bing” Crosby Jr. also known as Bing Crosby who was an American singer, comedian and actor, made it the third best-selling single of all-time.

Several theatrical and television films depict how the song was ostensibly written. Most of them, however, is based on a spurious legend about the organ breaking down at the church in Oberndorf, which appeared in a fictional story published in the U.S. in the 1930s.

