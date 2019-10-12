Silent protests staged by RTC workers in erstwhile Warangal  

By | Published: 2:45 pm 2:46 pm

Warangal: The agitating RTC workers have staged silent protests at Ambedkar centre in Hanamkonda on Saturday on the eighth day of the strike.

Hundreds of workers and activists of the different political parties have participated in the protest wearing black ribbons covering their mouths. The striking workers have also placed a memorandum at the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar.

BJP Urban district president Rao Padma, speaking to the media, said that the demands of the RTC workers were just and the government should take steps resolve the issues. Venkanna, a leader of the RTC JAC, said that they would intensify their protests, if the government fails to address their demands.

At Bhupalpally, the RTC workers have staged a dharna after conducting silent rally wearing the black ribbons. BJP state executive committee member Ch Keerthi Reddy, CPM, CPI, and TDP workers participated in the protest and demanded the government to resolve the demands of the RTC workers.

Meanwhile, the RTC workers have staged a silent protest wearing black ribbons and kneeling down before the statue of Gandhi at Parkal in the Warangal Rural district. They have also conducted a rally from bus depot to Gandhi centre.

In Jangaon too, the RTC workers have staged a silent protest. BJP district president KVLN Reddy has visited the camp and expressed his solidarity with the agitating workers.

