Silent rallies mark eighth day of strike in Khammam

By | Published: 7:06 pm

Khammam: Silent protest rallies across erstwhile Khammam marked the eighth day of indefinite strike called by TSRTC JAC, on Saturday. The rallies saw participation of leaders of the Congress, BJP and Left parties besides the RTC JAC leaders. A journalists union extended solidarity to RTC strike and joined the protest in Khammam.

Yedavalli Krishna of the Congress, TSRTC JAC leaders Chitti Babu, YN Rao, Jacob led the silent rally from bus stand to Rythu bazaar at Kothagudem. Similar silent rallies were taken place at Manuguru, Madhira, Sathupalli and others. Telangana Mazdoor Union leader PV Babu, Staff and Workers Union leader V Jacob, Telangana National Mazdoor Union leader PV Prasad and others led protests in Khammam.

Meanwhile, the RTC bus services have been running as usual with the help of temporary employees. RTC Regional Manager SVG Krishna Murthy informed that efforts were launched to increase number of services under various depots in the region.

