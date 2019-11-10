Silk Expo in Hyderabad offers varied collection

By | Published: 6:48 pm

Offering a wide and varied collection of dress material from different parts of the country, a 10 day National Silk Expo-2019 is on at Sri Satya Sai Nigamagamam, Srinagar colony in the city. The expo is organised by the Gramina Hastakala Vikas Samiti.

Upcoming Tollywood actor Sejil inaugurated the expo which is on till November 18 between 11 am and 9 pm. The actor went around the stores and checked from the dress material at the expo.

Showcased here are sarees, Kantha-stitch silk sarees, Baylu saree, Tangail from West Bengal, Lucknow Chikan work, Banarasi-silk Jamdani silk sarees and Chiffon sarees from Varanasi.

The exposition puts forward works by the artisans and craftsmen from all over India, and includes Bunkar craft from Chhattisgarh, the organisers say.

The options are many from the bright, colourful and cheery collection and one can choose between Bandhej, Block and Sanganeri print from Rajasthan. “Also, we have Gathjoda, Bandhini and Patola from Gujarat and Khadi silk, Tussar silk, all under one roof,” says organiser, Jayesh Kumar.

