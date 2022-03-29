Silver Flames fancied for Kolkata feature

Kolkata: The Vijay Singh-trained Silver Flames appeals most for the Romantic Dancer Cup

1400 metres Class-I, a handicap for horses rated 81 and above rated 61-86 eligible, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.45 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Amazing Dream 1, Amazonia 2, Thiago 3

2. Devushka 1, Circus Queen 2, Nishk 3

3. Mandolin 1, Tres Bien 2, Eastern Crown 3

4. Whencheng 1, Sherwin 2, Sheer Force 3

5. Bold Style 1, Devushka 2, Big Brown 3

6. Mogul 1, The Protector 2, Galen 3

7. Silver Flames 1, Dandi Satyagraha 2, Tigrio 3

8. Circle Of Love 1, Magnite 2, Dornish 3

Day’s Best: Bold Style.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

