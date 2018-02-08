Silver Ikon set for an encore in Bengaluru feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:45 pm 6:37 pm

Bengaluru: The Prithviraj-trained Silver Ikon is likely to repeat the performance in the Sprinters Trial Stakes (Grade III) 1200 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.15 pm.

Selections:

1. Find 1, Love Is Life 2, Declarationoflove 3

2. Diamond Rays 1, Bergamot 2, War Hero 3

3. Deimus 1, Princess Rumela 2, Dancing Dragon 3

4. Purity 1, Bold Runner 2, Universal Law 3

5. Aeisir 1, Australis 2, Malawi 3

6. Silver Ikon 1, Siobhan 2, Lightning Strikes 3

7. Shades Of Desire 1, Girl With Pearl 2, Dauphine 3

Day’s Best: Deimus.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.