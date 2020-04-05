By | Published: 12:05 am 12:20 am

These are grim times. A virus is cocking a snook at all our advancements and the only way out is not stepping out of the safety of our homes. And we the people are complying, across nations, nationalities and continents to break the chain and cut off the virus from marauding on. Our being boxed in, and for days together, is also having its positives. Or shall we say silver linings? The Central Pollution Control Board says that pollution levels in Delhi are at a five-year low and the number of cities that now have ‘good’ air quality has jumped from six on March 16 to as many as 30 on March 29.

Better air has meant better visibility. Jalandhar, perhaps for the first time in many many decades, got a clear view of Himachal’s stunning Dhauladhar mountain ranges, 213 km away. With people and pollution retreating, nature is slowly and surely regaining its majestic beauty.

The waters of Venice, known for its speeding motorboat taxis, tourist boats and giant cruise ships, is now blue and clear, with fish back at the helm. Wild boar paid a visit to Barcelona and a 122-strong herd of goats filled the town of Llandudno, North Wales.

Climate change, habitat and loss of bio-diversity due to the onslaught of human development has been a critical concern. These few days while we remain locked in, is nature redrawing the balance and showing us its benefits? While we rethink and recalibrate our thoughts and strategies, here are the few silver shoots from our leaving the field open to other equal claimants.

