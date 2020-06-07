Silverstone boss hopes to attract new fans to F1 with double header

By | Published: 11:08 am

London: Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle has said that this year’s scheduled double header at the circuit will attract new fans to Formula 1.

“On the one hand of course you want your sport to dominate the back pages and sometimes the front,” Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle told BBC Radio.

“But equally for the fans that attend the Grand Prix, we have had some absolutely fantastic afternoons when we have gone over to the main stage and watched the football or the cricket final.

“Making an afternoon of sport is an amazing live event with being able to flick the giant screens over.”

Pringle, however, added: “But I do think that by being top of the bill this summer, hopefully we may introduce some people.

“We all love our own sport and sometimes we don’t try other sports. And actually if you’re a sports fan, just getting stuck into something is a great experience…I’m sure we will pick up some new people.”

The British Grand Prix last season happened on the same day as the men’s singles final at Wimbledon between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic and the 2019 ICC World Cup final between England and New Zealand. Moreover, the two matches ended up being regarded as the greatest finals of all time in the respective tournament’s history.

By stark contrast, when Silverstone hosts a double header this year, it will be at a time when no other sports are scheduled to be held. The circuit is scheduled to host races on August 2 and August 9 as part of a revised F1 calendar following the coronavirus outbreak. There are no Premier League matches or cricket matches scheduled for the two dates.