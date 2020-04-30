Simhachalam chief priest suspended

By | Published: 12:24 am

Visakhapatnam: The suspension of chief priest of Simhachalam temple alleging that an outsider had entered the temple premises with his cooperation while several regular priests were denied the same on the auspicious occasion of Chandanotsavam, the annual festival of the temple which took place on Akshaya Truteeya day on Sunday, triggered a row with the chief priest pleading innocence and suspecting politics behind it.

Godavarthi Goplakrishnamacharyulu, the chief priest, said that he was in now way connected with the entry of one Tirupati Srinu into the premises and the CCTV footage could be examined in the issue.

Executive officer of the temple Venkateswara Rao in his order said that the chief priest was temporarily suspended until further orders as it was felt that he had extended cooperation for entry of the stranger.

Meanwhile, leaders of North Andhra Archaka Sangham and All India Brahmin Welfare Association have demanded that the suspension be revoked immediately as the chief priest who was busy performing the rituals in the sanctum sanctorum was not connected with the entry of an outsider.

They also wondered how the intruder could break the cordon of police and security personnel as well as the endowment department staff to make way into the temple even while none of the trust board members nor priests were allowed entry on the day.

