Simplify tax rate to raise investment: FTCCI

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:25 pm

Hyderabad: Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) is seeking the government to augment public expenditure in agricultural infrastructure such as irrigation and cold storage to help improve the rural demand and consumption. To encourage higher investment into the equity market by private sector, the tax incidence on equity investors need to be reduced. Companies pay high corporate tax at over 34 per cent now. A simplified and reasonable tax rate regime is required to raise the investment.

Arun Luharuka, president, FTCCI, said, the federation is expecting the Government to announce concrete measures to boost the growth across all the sectors and to achieve eight to 10 percent growth rate.

To create more jobs, investment has to be focused in the job creating sectors. The organised sector does not create much employment due to rising automation. Large number of jobs are created in education, health, small irrigation, rural infrastructure like telecom and roads. So, the need is to invest in these areas.

The major obstacle in increasing labour intensity in manufacturing has been the stringent labour laws. Even if the government cannot immediately change the labour laws, it should workout relaxation in selected labour intensive sectors. Encouragement to agro-processing, textiles (readymade garments) and leather industries are few areas, besides, tourism and hospitality.

“From this budget, we are anticipating a strong push to cyber security. The vision of Digital India calls for cyber security and we strongly recommend that the first budget of the new Government should mandate setting aside a certain proportion of fund from the technology budget,” he added.

The budget is expected to address the stressed assets problem within banks and NBFCs, as this is acting as a big constraint to revive the investment.

To revive the MSME growth and reduce the financial stress, MSMEs may be offered two per cent interest subvention on loans up to Rs 5 crore and direct tax concession. Government should include e-vehicles in priority lending sector for sustainable and environment-friendly transport system.

The entire eco-system of trade is needed to be restructured and increase the export incentives in line with WTO guidelines. The budget should focus on providing measures and gain from the US-China trade war, as this has opened avenues for India to become a prominent exporter to both nations.

He pointed out, “The State of Telangana is receiving a raw deal in the previous budget, we hope that more funds will be allocated for State for various projects and also setting up of institutions/university (ies) that were promised in the State Reorganization Act are obliged.”

