Simplifying resume creation for students

Published: 12:01 am 11:16 pm

Hyderabad: The resume or CV is the first thing that an employer sees and it is important that it captures the essence of your professional life in a simple but effective manner. However, not many job seekers especially first-time job seekers have the required training or skill set to create a resume in such a way. In order to help first-time job seekers, young college graduates and even school students build a resume customised to their needs and in turn help placement officers easily shortlist candidates from large data, Jag Vootkur along with his son Nikhil Vootkur created KudosWall.

The company currently headquartered in the US with a small team in Kochi has over 1,20,000 users so far out of which 90,000 are from India and the rest are from the US. With four product offerings KudosWall for College, KudosWall Edu, KudosWall Pro, KudosWall Discover the two-and-half-year old company was developed after Jag Vootkur wanted to make a portfolio of his son’s accomplishments who is a high school student.

KudosWall for College is for placement officers to easily shortlist candidates for campus recruitment depending upon the criterion provided by the recruiting companies and share the students’ details to the companies all on-line. Pro is a service for college students and young professionals to build their resumes and portfolios online. Edu is a service aimed to be LinkedIn for school children from the K-12 community.

“Through this, a parent can store the child’s achievement and handover their profiles when they are above 13 and ready and students above 13 can keep track of their achievements and the accomplishments are organised automatically. For both the tools, patent is pending,” said Jag Vootkur, who has invested $2,50,000 through family and friends in this venture. Finally, Discover is for students to find the competitions and programmes they are interested in and organisations can submit their competitions and programmes.

Through these offerings, KudosWall is looking to partner with Indian institutes for their KudosWall for College and looks to have formed partnerships with 100 colleges by end of 2020. Currently, it has about six institutes globally using this product. In terms of funding, the company is not keen to raise any funds currently but is open to investments in 2020 but is also keen to have them on-board as strategic partners. “Going ahead, we will be focusing more on automating the whole resume and portfolio builder using AI and ML techniques,” said Vootkur

